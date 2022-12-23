NewsVideos
BF.7 Variant: Mock Drill in hospitals To take stock of preparations against COVID

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 23, 2022, 03:34 PM IST
Mockdrill will be held in hospitals to take stock of the preparations against Corona. Mockdrill will be done for ventilators, oxygen, and beds.

Ramiz Raja fired for India remarks? To be replaced soon by this Pakistani administrator, Know more
ZEE TOP 50: Winter session of Parliament ends ahead of schedule, 7 bills passed in Lok Sabha
India China Standoff: Farooq Abdullah gives a big statement on China, says, 'Today we have not worn bangles'
IPL Auction: Mini Auction of Indian Premier League from today, who will get the lottery?
Russian attack on Ukraine continues, allegation of missile attack on school in Kramatorsk
