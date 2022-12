videoDetails

BF.7 Variant: Mock Drill To Be Conducted in Hospitals Across the Country to take stock of preparations against covid

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 27, 2022, 09:58 AM IST

Amidst the threat of New COVID Variant BF.7, mock drills will be conducted today in hospitals across the country to take stock of preparations against Corona. Know in detail what will happen in today's mock drill.