Bhai vs Bhai: Priyanka to bring about change in UP fortunes for Congress?

Watch Bhai vs Bhai, a new family politics show only on Zee News. This segment brings to you discussion on the concurrent issue. By inducting Priyanka Gandhi as party's general secretary in a surprise move, Congress has indicated that it is desperately looking at changing the vote arithmetic in Uttar Pradesh. Priyanka to bring about change in UP fortunes for Congress? Watch this debate to know more.