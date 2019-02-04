हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bhai vs Bhai: Why Mamata Banerjee is supporting Rajeev Kumar?

The tiff between the CBI and Kolkata police reached the Supreme court on Monday – where the centre claimed that commissioner Rajeev Kumar is a “potential accused” in the investigation into chit fund scams in Bengal

Feb 04, 2019, 21:18 PM IST

