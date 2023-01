videoDetails

Bharat Jodo Yatra ends in a while amid heavy snowfall, opposition leaders also participate in the ceremony

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 30, 2023, 12:24 PM IST

Bharat Jodo Yatra Today: Bharat Jodo Yatra of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will end today (on January 30). Rahul Gandhi has reached Kashmir after traveling on foot to 14 states. There will be a program to conclude the Bharat Jodo Yatra at Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium here.