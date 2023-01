videoDetails

Bharat Jodo Yatra ends in Srinagar, Rahul Gandhi continues to attack BJP-RSS even on last day

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 30, 2023, 05:05 PM IST

Bharat Jodo Yatra has ended in Srinagar, the capital of Jammu and Kashmir. Amidst the rain, Rahul Gandhi has addressed the people. He said that no BJP leader can travel on foot. So there he once again attacked the Sangh.