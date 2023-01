videoDetails

Bharat Jodo Yatra: J&K Police's reply on Congress' allegation, there was no lapse in security

Shailender Kumar | Updated: Jan 27, 2023, 06:04 PM IST

In Jammu and Kashmir, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that due to a lack of security, the Bharat Jodo Yatra was disrupted. On this, the Jammu and Kashmir Police issued a statement saying that there was no lapse in security.