Bharat Jodo Yatra: Journey reach India Gate passees through many areas of Delhi

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 24, 2022, 11:13 AM IST

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Bharat Jodo Yatra, which started under the leadership of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, has taken entry in the capital Delhi today i.e. on Saturday. This journey of Rahul has entered Delhi in the morning from Badarpur border of Delhi.