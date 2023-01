videoDetails

Bharat Jodo Yatra reached Kurukshetra, Rahul Gandhi attacked PM Modi

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 08, 2023, 05:48 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra has reached Kurukshetra in Haryana. Rahul Gandhi has once again attacked PM Modi from the land of Haryana. He said that this yatra is against the fear being spread in India and the policy of division in the name of religion and caste.