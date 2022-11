Bhilwara Muslim Man Shot Dead: Tension after the murder of a Muslim youth in Bhilwara, Rajasthan

Nov 25, 2022

Tension prevailed in Rajasthan's Bhilwara after the murder of a Muslim youth on Thursday. Internet service was suspended by the police for about 48 hours. The administration assured compensation of 2 lakh to the family of the deceased, free education and job.