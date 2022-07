Bhola Yadav arrested in 'land-for-job scam'

There has been a big arrest in the railway recruitment scam. Bhola Yadav, who was Lalu's OSD from 2004-2009, has been arrested by the CBI. Apart from this, two places of Bhola Yadav have been raided.

| Updated: Jul 27, 2022, 08:48 PM IST

