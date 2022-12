videoDetails

Bhupendra Patel Oath: Swearing-in ceremony of new CM of Gujarat begins in a while, know who all reached?

| Updated: Dec 12, 2022, 02:08 PM IST

Bhupendra Patel will take oath as CM today after BJP's record breaking victory in Gujarat elections. The swearing-in ceremony of the new government of Gujarat will begin shortly. Many veteran leaders including CM Yogi will attend Bhupendra's oath ceremony. Know who all reached his oath ceremony?