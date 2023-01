videoDetails

Big action on Kanjhawala case, careless policemen suspended

Shailender Kumar | Updated: Jan 13, 2023, 06:48 PM IST

Big action has now taken place in the Kanjhawala case. Due to this action Delhi Police has come under fire. On the night of 31 December, 11 policemen posted on the Kanjhawala route have been suspended.