Big announcement of CM Shivraj, committee will be formed to implement UCC in MP
Updated:
Dec 02, 2022, 11:57 AM IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Thursday that a committee will be formed to implement the Uniform Civil Code in the state.
