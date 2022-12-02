NewsVideos

Big announcement of CM Shivraj, committee will be formed to implement UCC in MP

Dec 02, 2022
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Thursday that a committee will be formed to implement the Uniform Civil Code in the state.

