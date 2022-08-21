NewsVideos

Big blow to Congress in Himachal, Anand Sharma resigns from Steering Committee post

Ahead of the assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh, senior Congress leader Anand Sharma on Sunday resigned as the chairman of the party's state unit's steering committee. His move is being seen as a big setback for the Congress.

|Updated: Aug 21, 2022, 05:48 PM IST
