Big campaign against child marriage in Assam

| Updated: Feb 04, 2023, 01:05 PM IST

The Himanta Biswa Sarma government of Assam has launched a vigorous campaign against child marriage. People who marry minor girls, pundits and clerics who get married are being arrested fast. Starting this campaign on Friday, the Assam Police arrested 2,044 people on the very first day.