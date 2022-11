Big conspiracy of Pakistan exposed on Khalistan | Watch

In Faridkot, Pradeep Singh, named in the Bargadi sacrilege case, was shot dead by unknown bike riders. Meanwhile, a big conspiracy of Pakistan regarding Khalistan has been exposed. According to information received from intelligence agencies, Pakistan has hatched a conspiracy to isolate Punjab through Khalistani supporters living in different countries of the world.