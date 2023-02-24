NewsVideos
Big decision in Congress session..

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 24, 2023, 04:42 PM IST
A big decision has been taken in the ongoing session of Congress in Raipur. The Congress President has been authorized to constitute the CWC in the Steering Committee meeting.

