Big Decision is taken to change the weekly holiday of all Madrassas in Uttar Pradesh

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 21, 2022, 02:17 PM IST

A big decision has been taken to change the weekly holiday of all Madrassas in Uttar Pradesh. Now there will be no holiday on Fridays in Madrasas of UP. Instead of Friday, there will be holiday in Madrasas on Sunday.