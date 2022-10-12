NewsVideos

Big decision on voter list in Jammu and Kashmir

|Updated: Oct 12, 2022, 01:38 PM IST
A big decision has been taken regarding the voter list in Jammu and Kashmir. Voter card will be made for those who are living in Jammu for more than a year.

