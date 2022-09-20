NewsVideos

Big disclosure in Badaun's hookah bar case

|Updated: Sep 20, 2022, 11:27 AM IST
A video of a girl dancing in a hookah bar in Badaun went viral. The girl has alleged that the accused has made a video of her giving intoxication. The victim girl has demanded action against the accused.

