Big Disclosure in Kanhaiyalal Murder Case

Big disclosure has come to light in Kanhaiyalal's murder case. There was a plan to behead every person who supported Nupur Sharma's statement. For this 40 people were given online training.

| Updated: Jul 13, 2022, 01:21 PM IST

Big disclosure has come to light in Kanhaiyalal's murder case. There was a plan to behead every person who supported Nupur Sharma's statement. For this 40 people were given online training.