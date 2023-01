videoDetails

Big disclosure in Kanjhawala case, miscreants dragged Anjali for not 13 but 40 Kilometers

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 04, 2023, 02:57 PM IST

Delhi Kanjhawala Case: There has been a big disclosure on the death of Anjali who was dragged for several kilometers on the streets of Delhi. Zee News has revealed that Anjali was dragged for 40 kms, but the police is still saying that Anjali was dragged for 13 kms.