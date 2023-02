videoDetails

Big disclosure in Prayagraj Murder Case! Know where the secret plans made!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 26, 2023, 09:29 AM IST

Umesh Pal Murder Case: There has been a big disclosure on the Umesh Pal Murder Case in Prayagraj, UP. According to sources, this whole conspiracy was hatched in Sabarmati Jail. Mafia Atiq Ahmed (Atique Ahmed) had conspired to murder a month ago while in jail.