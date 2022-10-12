NewsVideos

Big disclosure on Crimea bridge attack

|Updated: Oct 12, 2022, 06:11 PM IST
Russia has made a big disclosure about the Crimea Bridge attack. Russia says the attacking truck came from Georgia. The Ukrainian Defense Ministry had hatched the conspiracy.

All Videos

DNA: Watch Non-Stop News; October 12, 2022
2:10
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News; October 12, 2022
Baat Pate Ki: Deadly Russian strikes on Ukraine continue
43:5
Baat Pate Ki: Deadly Russian strikes on Ukraine continue
Clubs to Receive Over $200 Million World Cup Compensation from FIFA
Clubs to Receive Over $200 Million World Cup Compensation from FIFA
Taal Thok Ke: Why the uproar over the Places of Worship Act, 1991?
1H2:39
Taal Thok Ke: Why the uproar over the Places of Worship Act, 1991?
Did Elon Musk dial Putin before floating Twitter poll on Ukraine-Russia war?
Did Elon Musk dial Putin before floating Twitter poll on Ukraine-Russia war?

Trending Videos

2:10
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News; October 12, 2022
43:5
Baat Pate Ki: Deadly Russian strikes on Ukraine continue
Clubs to Receive Over $200 Million World Cup Compensation from FIFA
1H2:39
Taal Thok Ke: Why the uproar over the Places of Worship Act, 1991?
Did Elon Musk dial Putin before floating Twitter poll on Ukraine-Russia war?
Crimea Bridge Blast updates,crimea bridge,crimea bridge attack,crimea bridge explosion,Crimea,crimean bridge,russia crimea bridge,Crimea bridge blast,crimea bridge burning,ukraine attack crimea bridge,kerch bridge,ukraine crimean bridge,bridge,crimea bridge construction,crimea blasts,crimean bridge collapses,crimea bridge collapse,bridge blast,crimea explosion,russia crimea,bridge explosion crimea,russia ukraine war,russia ukraine latest news,Russia,