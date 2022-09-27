NewsVideos

Big Disclosure On PFI Funding

|Updated: Sep 27, 2022, 04:31 PM IST
There has been a big disclosure about the funding of PFI. It is being told that PFI was getting funding from Turkey and Gulf countries. NIA has also got important evidence of this.

