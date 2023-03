videoDetails

Big explosion in Bangladesh's capital Dhaka, 11 people died

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 07, 2023, 08:26 PM IST

There has been a big explosion in Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh. 11 people have died in this blast. So there more than 100 people have been seriously injured. However, the reason behind this blast has not been known yet.