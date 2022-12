Big news in Shraddha Murder Case, suspicion of Shraddha's mobile being thrown in Mumbai's drain

| Updated: Dec 02, 2022, 04:23 PM IST

Aftab Poonawala had done a lot of research before locating the evidence related to the murder. According to police sources, the police also suspect that Aftab may have thrown Shraddha's mobile phone into the drain on November 3.