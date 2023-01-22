NewsVideos
Big news related to Shraddha Murder Case, police may file charge sheet soon

|Updated: Jan 22, 2023, 12:32 PM IST
Delhi Police can soon file a charge sheet in the murder case. Delhi Police has also prepared a draft charge sheet for this.

BJP CM Manik Saha helds Door-to-Door Campaign Before Elections
Challenge of Swami Avimukteshwaranand to Dhirendra Shastri to stop the Sinking land of Joshimath
Heavy snowfall in Kashmir's Gulmarg, tourists arrive to see 'Jannat'
NIA Team go to Narwal of Jammu for Investigation
Big Explosion in Narwal area of Jammu
