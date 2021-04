Big revelations in Mumbai Police's 5-page investigation report on Sachin Vazh

The 5-page report of the Mumbai Police records the 9-month tenure of Sachin Vaze. According to this report, 'Sachin Vaze used to report directly not only to the CP of Mumbai but also to the CM of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray, Aditya Thackeray and the then Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.'