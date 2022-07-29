Big statement of Karnataka CM on criminals

The murder of BJP leader Praveen Nettar was not even settled that another major attack had taken place. This time a Muslim youth was attacked by some masked people with a sharp weapon. However, the police say that it is too early to call it an act of retaliation.

| Updated: Jul 29, 2022, 01:31 PM IST

The murder of BJP leader Praveen Nettar was not even settled that another major attack had taken place. This time a Muslim youth was attacked by some masked people with a sharp weapon. However, the police say that it is too early to call it an act of retaliation.