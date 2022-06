Big statement of Nana Patole amid Maharashtra political crisis

Amidst the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra, Congress leader Nana Patole has given a big statement. He said that we are ready for floor test and made many big allegations against BJP.

| Updated: Jun 23, 2022, 03:17 PM IST

