Big success for NIA before August 15, ISIS suspect arrested from Delhi

Ahead of the Independence Day, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) launched a search operation in Delhi and arrested an accused allegedly involved in the activities of the ISIS module.

| Updated: Aug 07, 2022, 11:44 AM IST

Ahead of the Independence Day, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) launched a search operation in Delhi and arrested an accused allegedly involved in the activities of the ISIS module.