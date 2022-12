videoDetails

Biggest Evidence Recovered In Shraddha Murder Case, DNA Matches With Bones

| Updated: Dec 15, 2022, 05:10 PM IST

There has been a big disclosure in the Shraddha murder case, which is the biggest proof of the murder. The bones found in the Mehrauli forest belong to Shraddha only. Shraddha's father's DNA has matched with the recovered bone. On November 26, Zee News was the first to report that the DNA of Shraddha's bones matched with her father's.