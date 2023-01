videoDetails

Biggest Revelation in Delhi's Kanjhawala Case, Anjali Got Carried away by car for two hours

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 04, 2023, 01:01 PM IST

Biggest revelation has come to light in Delhi's Kanjhawala Case. The deceased kept on dragging after getting stuck in the car for about two hours. As per reports, Scooty Collided with Car at 2 o'clock in the night and at 4 o'clock, a call came about the dead body. It is being estimated that the deceased was dragged for 2 hours.