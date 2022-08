Bihar Cabinet: Portfolios allocated in Bihar cabinet

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has kept the Home Department with him. While Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav will have ministries like health, road construction, urban development and housing and rural works.

| Updated: Aug 16, 2022, 06:58 PM IST

