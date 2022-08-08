Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has spoken to Congress President Sonia Gandhi over phone

The politics of Bihar has heated up these days. Meanwhile, a big news has come out. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has spoken to Congress President Sonia Gandhi over phone. According to information received from sources, there has been a long conversation between Nitish Kumar and Sonia Gandhi. In the midst of all this, the question is arising whether the bitterness has increased between BJP and JDU.

| Updated: Aug 08, 2022, 11:23 AM IST

The politics of Bihar has heated up these days. Meanwhile, a big news has come out. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has spoken to Congress President Sonia Gandhi over phone. According to information received from sources, there has been a long conversation between Nitish Kumar and Sonia Gandhi. In the midst of all this, the question is arising whether the bitterness has increased between BJP and JDU.