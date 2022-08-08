Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has spoken to Congress President Sonia Gandhi over phone
The politics of Bihar has heated up these days. Meanwhile, a big news has come out. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has spoken to Congress President Sonia Gandhi over phone. According to information received from sources, there has been a long conversation between Nitish Kumar and Sonia Gandhi. In the midst of all this, the question is arising whether the bitterness has increased between BJP and JDU.
The politics of Bihar has heated up these days. Meanwhile, a big news has come out. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has spoken to Congress President Sonia Gandhi over phone. According to information received from sources, there has been a long conversation between Nitish Kumar and Sonia Gandhi. In the midst of all this, the question is arising whether the bitterness has increased between BJP and JDU.