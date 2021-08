Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is "PM Material", says JDU Leader Upendra Kushwaha

Janata Dal (United) leader Upendra Kushwaha on Sunday said Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is "prime minister's material". He also said that people made Narendra Modi the Prime Minister and today he is doing good work, similarly CM Nitish Kumar has the ability and all the qualities to become the Prime Minister of the country.