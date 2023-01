videoDetails

Bihar CM 'Nitish' said no information about the lathicharge on farmers in Buxar

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 12, 2023, 04:50 PM IST

In Bihar's Buxar, the policemen lathicharged the food givers. Farmers were getting angry due to land acquisition. But now Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that he does not know much about it.