Bihar: Conspiracy to make India an Islamic nation?

A big terrorist module has been exposed in Patna and the police have so far arrested 3 terrorists in this case. In the raids conducted by the police, PFI flags have also been found from the house of the suspects.

| Updated: Jul 14, 2022, 06:11 PM IST

