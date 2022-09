Bihar Crime: Panic in area due to firing in Begusarai

The crime graph in Bihar is increasing continuously. In the latest case, miscreants have opened fire in Begusarai, Bihar. There is an atmosphere of panic in the area after the firing which took place for about 30 kms.

Sep 13, 2022

