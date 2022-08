Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav addresses the assembly

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav addressed the assembly. Tejashwi Yadav targeted BJP on the raid of CBI and Enforcement Directorate. He said that we are not afraid of CBI raids.

| Updated: Aug 24, 2022, 06:36 PM IST

