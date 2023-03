videoDetails

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav says 'I will fight'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 25, 2023, 09:50 PM IST

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav appeared before the CBI today in the land-for-job scam case. Along with Tejashwi Yadav, his sister Misa Bharti also appeared before the CBI. Tejashwi said that bowing down is easy and fighting is difficult.