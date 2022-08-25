NewsVideos

Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav addresses a press conference

Today Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav held a press conference on the CBI raid that took place amid the floor test in Bihar yesterday. Challenging the CBI, Tejashwi Yadav said that if there is courage, then show the BJP leaders by investigating them.

|Updated: Aug 25, 2022, 04:06 PM IST
Today Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav held a press conference on the CBI raid that took place amid the floor test in Bihar yesterday. Challenging the CBI, Tejashwi Yadav said that if there is courage, then show the BJP leaders by investigating them.

All Videos

iPhone 14 launch: Apple sends out invitations!
iPhone 14 launch: Apple sends out invitations!
How did the world celebrate Ukraine's 31st Independence Day?
How did the world celebrate Ukraine's 31st Independence Day?
Delhi: Fire breaks out at mobile godown, no casualties reported
Delhi: Fire breaks out at mobile godown, no casualties reported
Sonali Phogat death: Sonali Phogat’s brother claims she was murdered
4:56
Sonali Phogat death: Sonali Phogat’s brother claims she was murdered
Arjun Ram Meghwal alleges that CM Gehlot is not implementing PM’s great schemes in Rajasthan
Arjun Ram Meghwal alleges that CM Gehlot is not implementing PM’s great schemes in Rajasthan

Trending Videos

iPhone 14 launch: Apple sends out invitations!
How did the world celebrate Ukraine's 31st Independence Day?
Delhi: Fire breaks out at mobile godown, no casualties reported
4:56
Sonali Phogat death: Sonali Phogat’s brother claims she was murdered
Arjun Ram Meghwal alleges that CM Gehlot is not implementing PM’s great schemes in Rajasthan
Tejashwi Yadav,Tejaswi Yadav,tejashwi yadav press conference,tejashwi yadav press conference today,tejashwi yadav lpress conference,tejashwi yadav news,tejashwai yadav,tejashwai yadav fir,tejashwi yadav video,tejashwi yadav latest news,tejashwi yadav speech,Press Conference,tejashwai yadav pc,tejashwai yadav on cbi,tejashwai yadav on modi,tejashwai yadav on bjp,Breaking News,CBI raid,Nitish Kumar,