Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav addresses a press conference

Today Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav held a press conference on the CBI raid that took place amid the floor test in Bihar yesterday. Challenging the CBI, Tejashwi Yadav said that if there is courage, then show the BJP leaders by investigating them.

| Updated: Aug 25, 2022, 04:06 PM IST

Today Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav held a press conference on the CBI raid that took place amid the floor test in Bihar yesterday. Challenging the CBI, Tejashwi Yadav said that if there is courage, then show the BJP leaders by investigating them.