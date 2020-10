Bihar Election 2020 : BJP demands same number of seats?

Equal seats for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (United), or JD (U), and leaving the remaining for other two National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), have been among the suggestions put forth for arriving at a seat-sharing formula for the Bihar assembly polls, people aware of the matter said.