DNA: Are Hindus really becoming a minority in Assam?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 12, 2024, 02:44 AM IST

Hindus are becoming a minority in Assam. Hindus are being persecuted in Assam. They have been forced to leave their homes and run away. The main reason for this is the Muslims of Bangladeshi origin. This allegation is by none other than Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma himself. But how much truth is there in this allegation?