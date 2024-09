videoDetails

DNA: Why are Hindus so angry in Shimla?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 12, 2024, 02:50 AM IST

Today, the crowd of thousands of people in Sanjauli, Shimla forced the Sukhu government to think about where the mistake was happening. A mosque kept growing illegally. Unknown people kept coming to it. The number of outside Muslims kept increasing illegally and local Himachali girls kept becoming victims of their molestation. This is the reason for the flame of anger that is flaring up in Sanjauli.