Bihar floor test: Mahagathbandhan govt to prove majority

Mahagatbandhan government of Bihar will prove the majority in the Bihar Legislative Assembly today. The government has the support of 165 MLAs.

| Updated: Aug 24, 2022, 12:54 PM IST

