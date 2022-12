videoDetails

Bihar Hooch Death: Ruckus over Chhapra liquor case.

| Updated: Dec 15, 2022, 05:15 PM IST

CM Nitish said that whoever drinks poisonous liquor will die, there is nothing new in this. The series of very insensitive statements regarding the 39 deaths due to spurious liquor in Bihar continues. The echo of Chhapra liquor scandal has reached Rajya Sabha and BJP MLAs are raising slogans in front of Nitish.