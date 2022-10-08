NewsVideos

Bihar issues order to kill tiger linked to 9 deaths: Bihar STF encircles man-eating tiger

Updated: Oct 08, 2022, 04:40 PM IST
The tiger has created panic in Bihar's Bagaha. From May 2022 till now, he has attacked many people, out of which 9 people have died.

